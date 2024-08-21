GPSSA encourages government, private sector entities to attend awareness workshops

Dubai [UAE], August 21 (ANI/WAM): The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has urged all government and private sector employers to visit its website and apply for awareness workshops designed to clarify the UAE's federal pension laws No. 7 of 1999 and No. 57 of 2023.

These workshops aim to enhance participants' understanding of the insurance and social security benefits provided by the GPSSA, offering long-term advantages to insured individuals, pensioners, and their families.

Until August 2024, GPSSA conducted 37 workshops, reaching 1,118 insured individuals, covering various aspects of pension law and its provisions.

The GPSSA offers two types of workshops: one focusing on the legal framework and the other on the electronic services linked to those laws. Employers can host these workshops at their premises, providing insured employees with insights into crucial insurance topics, including insurance percentages, contribution requirements, pension rules, and more.

Workshops also cover the process of paying contributions, including deadlines, and clarify leave and secondment periods, retirement pension eligibility, and end-of-service benefits. Attendees will learn about adding and purchasing service periods and merging pensions and salaries. A Q&A session with GPSSA experts is included.

Employers can request workshops through the GPSSA website, where they can also access service guides, view service cards, and watch instructional videos. Once a request is submitted, the customer will be notified via email and SMS, and a GPSSA specialist will coordinate the delivery of the workshop, free of charge. (ANI/WAM)

