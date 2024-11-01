Grand celebration of Ramayana in UK draws large crowd

London [UK], November 1 : The recently held London Ram Leela, on October 26 and 27, mesmerized the audience with a vibrant showcase of the Ramayana, bringing the timeless story to life through grand performances, music, and stunning visuals.

The Ram Leela was organized by Sutton Friends and the event took place at Tolworth Recreation Centre, which attracted thousands of people, both in-person and online, reflecting the deep community spirit and cultural pride of London's Indian diaspora.

BSutton Friends is a community group representing over 3,000 Indian-origin families residing in Sutton and surrounding areas. Operating under "Indian Friends of Sutton," these members share a commitment to preserving and celebrating their cultural heritage and introducing it to a wider London audience.

The event was a success because of the tireless dedication of volunteers, who supported the program in every aspect, right from the actors and makeup artists to costume designers, hall, and backstage management. Praveen Kumar led the undertaking with essential support from Ashish Jain, Amol Chaudhary, Anup Kabra, Manish Sahal, Ashish Aggarwal, Abhinav Pathak, Manish Gupta, Sachin Shelke, and Bhavesh Jhaveri. Notably, all performers were local community members, fostering a sense of connection and inspiring new talent within the audience.

The London Ram Leela welcomed esteemed guests, including Kuldeep Shekhawat, President of Overseas Friends of BJP UK and Europe; Shashi Patel, Vice President and Treasurer of the same organization; Members of Parliament Bobby Dean (Carshalton), Luke Taylor (Sutton), and Virendra Sharma (Southall); Parveen Rani, Deputy Mayor of Hertsmere; Shri Ram Ambarakar, First Secretary at the Indian High Commission, London; Ajay Kumar Thakur, Attache (Coordination) at the Indian High Commission; and Hirdesh Gupta, Co-Founder and Director of the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK).

In addition to the Ramayana performances, the event embraced the Diwali spirit with food stalls offering delectable Indian cuisine and shopping options for festival essentials. The Diwali-themed market added festive flair, while a grand fireworks display concluded each evening, lighting up the London sky in celebration.

"This year's London ki Ram Leela is not just a theatrical performance but a platform to connect communities, foster cultural understanding, and celebrate Diwali's spirit," said Event Director Parveen Kumar. "We are deeply honored to welcome dignitaries and Members of Parliament, which reinforces our shared values of unity and compassion."

Key highlights of the Ram Leela included live theatrical performances, which blended traditional storytelling with contemporary staging. It also had various cultural performances which were a mix of classical and Bollywood dance routines, devotional music, and stunning visual effects to bring the tale to life.

After the overwhelming success of the London Ram Leela, Sutton Friends plans to bring even more spectacular and expansive celebrations in the future, enriching the cultural tapestry of the UK's Indian community.

