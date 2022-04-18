Grand welcome awaits Mauritius PM at Rajkot airport

Grand welcome for the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who arrived in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been planned at the Rajkot airport in Gujarat.

He will be arriving at Rajkot at 4'o clock on Monday. The Mauritius PM will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister of Mauritius will be accorded a grand welcome at Rajkot Airport. There will be a cultural show and sword dance as well. Besides this, there will be a two-kilometre-long roadshow where NGOs and institutions will welcome the Mauritius PM" said Rajkot district magistrate Arun Mahesh Babu.

He also stated that ambassadors of more than 40 countries will be arriving in Rajkot, besides 140 foreign delegates as well.

The Mauritius PM will also pay a visit to Varanasi apart from his official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi.

"India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture, and heritage. The upcoming visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary to the Cabinet of Mauritius NK Ballah in New Delhi and said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries was "progressing from strength to strength".

Earlier in January, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm project in Mauritius that is being undertaken under India's development support.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor