"Grave risks faced by individuals exercising their right to peaceful assembly": Paank on death of Baloch protester in Turbat

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 15 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Jahanzaib, who died after being hit by a vehicle while participating in a peaceful protest at Hooshap Zero Point in Turbat, Balochistan.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1879132739166679329

In a post on X, Paank stated," This incident highlights the grave risks faced by individuals exercising their right to peaceful assembly. The protest, organized to demand justice for the enforced disappearances of Zaman Jan and Abdul Hassan, underscores the broader human rights challenges in Balochistan."

According to Paank, despite immediate medical treatment, Jahanzaib succumbed to severe injuries, including ruptured arteries and internal bleeding.

The protest, which was organised to demand justice for the enforced disappearances of Zaman Jan and Abdul Hassan, reflects the ongoing human rights issues in the region. It highlights the growing risks faced by individuals exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly. Jahanzaib's death has sparked concern over the safety of peaceful protesters in Balochistan, as highlighted by the human rights wing.

Paank has strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protesters, calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the incident. The organization has demanded that those responsible for the death of Jahanzaib be held accountable. Furthermore, Paank insisted that the authorities provide justice and reparations to the families of victims.

The use of force to suppress peaceful protests is a clear violation of human rights and goes against Pakistan's obligations under international law. Paank has urged the Pakistani government to take immediate steps to protect the rights of citizens to freely express their views and assemble peacefully. A secure environment must be created where people can advocate for their rights without fear of violence.

Paank also extended its heartfelt condolences to Jahanzaib's family and stated," We extend our deepest condolences to Jahanzaib's family and reaffirms its commitment to standing with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of justice, human rights, and accountability."

