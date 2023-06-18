"Great expectation" : Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee on PM Modi's US visit

Washington DC [US], June 18 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said there is "great expectation" for the leader of "one of the largest democracies to visit the oldest democracy."

Speaking to ANI, US Congresswoman said, "There's great expectation for the leader of one of the largest democracies to visit the oldest democracy and to renew long-standing friendship around the issues of non-violence, around the issue of democracy and caring about our people always."

Lee said that the US Congress looks forward to PM Narendra Modi's state address, adding that the US lawmakers will be attentive and will refer to all of the solutions that the two nations can make together.

"Nations have many diplomatic concerns that they must discuss but the good news is that we have a pathway to India and India has a pathway to the US and we know how to discuss our issues and be part of reconciliation and leadership and continue to work together," Lee said.

"The Congress will look forward to the state address that he will make in the US Congress that will be both Houses of Congress. It is a very important position to be in. We will be attentive and will refer to all of the solutions that we can make together. As we have already done with India, we have always found ways to solve our concerns together," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US from June 20-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

He will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. Joe Biden and Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will, at the invitation of US Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

Recently, PM Modi said he was honoured to accept the invitation and looks forward to addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 22.

"Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honoured to accept and look forward to once again addressing a Joint Meeting of the Congress," PM Modi tweeted.

He wrote: "We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity."

On June 23, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken. In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. The PM will then travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor