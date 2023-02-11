Greece provides aid to quake-stricken Turkey, Syria

Athens, Feb 11 The Greek state and people have been mobilised to provide humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria following this week's devastating earthquakes that have resulted in thousands of casualties.

On the order of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece has offered to the two affected countries 90 tonne of health and medical equipment and basic necessities, such as 7,500 blankets, 1,500 beds and 500 tents.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu welcomed the first shipment of humanitarian aid on Thursday in Adana, according to Greece's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

Four such flights departed from Greece for Turkey on Thursday and Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first three trucks of the Hellenic Red Cross loaded with 40 tonne of humanitarian aid also started their journey to Turkey from Athens on Friday.

They carry tents, blankets, sleeping bags, personal hygiene items, bottled water and long shelf-life food products to be delivered to the Turkish Red Crescent.

The second mission will reach Syria and many more will follow, the President of the Hellenic Red Cross, Antonios Avgerinos, said.

The Central Union of Municipalities, the Greek Orthodox Church and various associations and non-governmental organisations across the country are also collecting aid, such as clothing and pharmaceuticals.

The entrance of the Athens City Hall on Friday was filled with boxes of donated aid "to support our fellow human beings in Turkey and Syria, who are currently suffering," Katerina Gagaki, vice mayor for social solidarity and civil society of the City of Athens, told Xinhua.

