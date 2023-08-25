Greek students in Athens prepare to perform at Indian diaspora event 

Athens [Greece], August 25 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Athens, Greek students from a Bollywood dance academy in Athens are preparing to perform at the Indian diaspora event.

The students could be seen dancing to the tunes of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'

PM Modi will visit Greece today at the invitation of Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years.

Choreographer Suman Rudra said: "We are very excited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to our country. We have prepared something special for him. This is the first time Greek women will participate in the Indian diaspora to welcome our prime minister. We promote Indian classical dance forms, culture and Indian festivals..."

Director of the first Bollywood dance academy in Greece, Anna Dimitratou sang the 'Bole Chudiyan' song from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A student from the Bollywood dance academy who will perform in front of PM Modi in Athens, Greece, said: "We are really excited, it is his first visit to Greece. We are really honoured. I have been here for six years and have learnt Indian dance form Bharatanatyam..."

Meanwhile, the Indian Diaspora in Athens, Greece expressed excitement and happiness over PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the country.

Managing Director of Startup Greece Organization Thanos Paraschos said it is very important to have leaders like PM Modi.

“I am here to welcome PM Modi to Greece. We have seen remarkable progress in the technology that has contributed to the world, in the last nine years. Yesterday, was a remarkable day for humanity, we saw the efforts of India Space technology come to life,” Paraschos told ANI.

“We are very proud and honoured to have PM Modi in our country. It is very important for us to have leaders like PM Modi. India and Greece have to work together to build strong ties and to make the world a better place,” he added.

Daljeet Singh who has been living in Greece for the last 30 years, said, "...It felt good to know that PM Modi is coming here...It was great of him to open the corridor to Pakistan (Kartarpur Corridor)...We will welcome him with 'Bhangra'..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Greece on August 25. PM Modi on Thursday emplaned for Greece.

He departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was attending the BRICS summit.

During his visit to Greece, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival and will also hold meetings with the Greek President and Prime Minister.

The PM will meet his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leaders will discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece.

A business lunch hosted by the Greek PM is also scheduled during the visit. PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and interact with the Indian community there.

MEA said in a press release, "Following his visit to South Africa, Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years."

It further said, "India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties."

