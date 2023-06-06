Green Strategic Partnership a "model agreement" between India, Denmark: Danish envoy Strandgaard

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Martin Strandgaard, Denmark's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, has called the Green Strategic Partnership a "model agreement" and the first of its kind for both nations.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I think it's extremely important that we come together. This agreement is a model agreement, the first of its kind for both Denmark and India."

The Green Strategic Partnership focus on expanding economic ties, green growth, and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change.

He further said, "What we do is we offer our solutions, our technology. India, where the Indian government already has missions, has policies that it's pursuing. The countries need to come together to help each other achieve the ambitions that the countries set for themselves. This is what is all about, a true partnership between countries."

Danish companies with niche technologies and expertise have offered to help India in meeting its air pollution control targets, including in the key area of tackling the problem of burning crop stubble.

In 2022, India and Denmark agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels including green hydrogen, during the Joint S&T Committee meeting, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a press release.

The Joint Committee discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation of both countries with a special focus on green solutions of the future - strategy for investments in green research, technology, and innovation at the virtual meeting.

Danish envoy said that India and Denmark have come a long way in the renewable sector and the two nations will continue to cooperate in the delivery of clean water and cleaning of rivers.

Asked about what more cooperation he sees between India and Denmark, "We have come very far in the area of renewable energy. This will continue also in the area of water, delivery of clean water, cleaning of water, and cleaning of rivers. But, in many other areas where sustainability is important, we are also engaged. So it's a very wide partnership. But everything we do is green and everything is about supporting the decisions made, and the transitions wanted here in India.

Strandgaard called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's LIFE initiative "visionary and incredibly important." He said that everyone needs to take responsibility for the environment.

In his views regarding Prime Minister's LIFE initiative, he said, "I think it's very visionary and incredibly important. The importance of this vision cannot be overestimated. Basically, the message is to each and every one of us that we have to take responsibility ourselves. And this is also what today is all about when we talk about cycling."

In his message regarding World Environment Day, he said, "I think we should all come together in the message that we need to do more for the climate. We need to be partnering up to help each other, both as countries and as individuals. And this is the essence of the green strategic partnership between India and Denmark."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor