Grenade blast injures 22 during New Year celebration in Philippines

Manila, Jan 1 At least 22 people were injured when a grenade exploded in a residential area in Cotabato province in southern Philippines, shortly after midnight on Thursday, local police said.

Police said two men riding on a motorcycle lobbed the fragmentation grenade at the crowd as residents were welcoming the New Year along the national highway in Matalam town.

Based on witnesses' accounts, police said a black motorcycle slowed down as it passed the area where people were celebrating. One of the two men riding the motorcycle allegedly threw what was believed to be a hand grenade before speeding away, Xinhua news agency reported. Seconds later, the explosive detonated, sending shrapnel flying and hitting several people, mostly on their lower extremities.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have not yet released details on the condition of the victims.

Police have launched a manhunt operation and are coordinating with local officials and community members to identify the suspects.

Security has also been tightened in the area to prevent similar incidents as investigations continue.

Last month, following the death of two soldiers in explosions from anti-personnel landmines in Camarines Sur province on Luzon island, the Philippine army had said that it has intensified pursuit operations against the New People's Army (NPA) rebels.

The NPA has waged a decades-long insurgency since 1969, seeking to overthrow the government.

The group continues to operate mainly in rural areas across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, though security officials say its ranks have sharply declined in recent years.

According to the military, the NPA's current strength is estimated at around 1,000 fighters -- far below its peak of roughly 25,000 in the mid-1980s.

Meanwhile, the number of firework-related injuries recorded during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the Philippines dropped by 42 per cent compared with the same period of last year, the country's Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday.

From December 21, 2025, to January 1, 2026, the DOH recorded 235 firework-related injuries, significantly lower than the 403 cases logged during the same period last year.

Despite the decline, the DOH said the figure may still increase as surveillance continues until January 5.

