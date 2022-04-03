Grenade hurled in Kabul's money changers market to steal money leaves one dead, 60 injured

Kabul, April 3 An emergency hospital in Afghan capital Kabul says nearly 60 injured were brought to the hospital for treatment while Kabul police said one person was killed and 10 others injured in a blast, the media reported.

According to the Ministry of Interior, an individual hurled a hand grenade in the Shahzada Sarae, the country's largest money market, to steal money. The incident left one person dead and 10 others injured.

But Kabul's Emergency Hospital said at least 57 injured persons had been evacuated from the site of the blast to the hospital, Pajhwok News reported.

On its Twitter handle, the hospital wrote: "Explosion in #Kabul, at Sarai Shahzada. 57 injured people brought to our hospital. Over 30 have been admitted. #Afghanistan #KabulBlast."

The unrecognised Taliban authorities have intensified security across the country since coming to power in August, setting up checkpoints throughout the capital and cracking down on the Islamic State extremist organisation.

The blast came as the Islamic country began marking the holy month of Ramadan on April 2, RFE/RL reported.

