Greta Gerwig lifts first-ever Globe for cinematic and box office achievement

Los Angeles, Jan 8 'Barbie' has earned the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement. The Warner Bros. film, already the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023, now has a trophy to solidify its dominance in theatres, says 'Variety'.

"Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I've ever seen," Greta Gerwig, the hot pink comedy's director, said, according to 'Variety'.

She accepted the award alongside the film's producers as well as stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling.

Gerwig then thanked her partner and 'Barbie' co-writer Noah Baumbach "for showing his inner Barbie girl", as Robbie thanked Gosling "for going full-beach".

For Warner Bros., says 'Variety', the win marks another victory lap for 'Barbie', which has earned $636 million in North America and $1.4 billion worldwide. It's the studio's highest-grossing release ever, along with the 11th-highest of all-time domestically.

'Barbie' beat out of a field of seven other nominees, including 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour', and 'Oppenheimer', which hit theatres on the same day as the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy.

