GST collections touch Rs 1,51,718 cr in Oct, 2nd highest since April

New Delhi, Nov 1 The government collected Rs 1,51,718 crore gross GST revenue in October, which is the second highest collection ever after April this year, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for eight months in a row.

The Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark has been crossed for the second time since the inception of GST, official sources said.

September saw the generation of 8.3 crore e-way bills, which is significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August.

Out of the total GST collection of Rs 1,51,718 crore for October, CGST was Rs 26,039 crore, SGST was Rs 33,396 crore, IGST was Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date, the data stated.

