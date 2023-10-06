Gujarat CM meets Railway Board chief on sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat summit's roadshow

New Delhi, Oct 6 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday met Railway Board chairperson Jaya Sinha on the sidelines of the Delhi roadshow for the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global summit 2024.

The progress of various railway projects in Gujarat were reviewed during the meeting.

The Railway Board chairperson also held discussions with the state government officials regarding the development of different railway stations and high-speed rail corridors.

Patel, who is in Delhi for the roadshow, held one-on-one meetings with industrialists and investors ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global summit, scheduled to be held in January 2024 in the state.

In this connection, the chief minister met DJ Kim, vice president and Country Manager at Seoul Semiconductor.

