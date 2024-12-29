'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

Sharjah [UAE], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The "Gulf Bridges - the Gulf Youth Leadership Programme," organised by Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, both affiliated with the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, concluded its first edition.

The programme is held under the patronage of Rubu' Qarn Foundation Chairperson, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, with the participation of 40 young men and women from the GCC.

Participants visited the wheat farm in the Mleiha area to learn about the most prominent development projects in the Emirate of Sharjah, reflecting its vision of achieving a food security system and supporting sustainable agriculture.

During the visit, the participants learned about the most important challenges facing food security projects in Sharjah and how to overcome them, in an inspiring conversation with Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Corporation (EKTIFA).

Dr. Al Tunaiji reviewed Sharjah's research experience in the wheat hybridisation programme, which is the first of its kind in the UAE through the biotechnology laboratories of the wheat farm in Mleiha.

He added that the Sharjah Food Security System has adopted a proactive approach in employing artificial intelligence solutions in its projects to crown its efforts with future readiness indicators through the application of sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. Al Tunaiji pointed out the establishment of the Mleiha Dairy Farm, which produces organic Mleiha milk, and the ongoing development of a different model for the "Fly" broiler farms that depend on free breeding, stressing that Sharjah is rich in a natural environment and natural resources.

The programme included a number of field visits and interactive workshops, which contributed to providing a rich experience for the participants.

Dr. Hanaa Namankani, Assistant Professor and Self-Development Trainer, presented a specialised workshop entitled "The Journey of Self-Awareness" to explore in-depth aspects of personality.

Participants attended another creative workshop held in the natural setting of Sharjah Safari, titled "Personal Skills and Team Building", presented by trainer Ashwaq Ahmed Bouali, Leadership, Motivation and Capabilities Unlocking Consultant. (ANI/WAM)

