Gulf Cooperation Council calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 30 (ANI/WAM): The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) today emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire, and de-esclation along Lebanon's southern borders, protecting civilians, exercising restraint, and preventing the conflict from expanding further in the region.

The Secretary-General of the GCC, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, reaffirmed in a statement the GCC's consistent support for the Lebanese people and its continued backing of Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability.

He also highlighted the ministerial statement issued by the GCC States, which called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The resolution emphasises the need for Israel to respect Lebanon's borders and for the Lebanese government to exercise authority over all its territory, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions and the Taif Agreement for Lebanon to ensure full sovereignty over its territories.

Notably, tensions have escalated in the Middle East after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched precision strikes on the Lebanese capital in Beirut on Friday, which led to the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. (ANI/WAM)

