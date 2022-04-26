Gunman kills 2 kindergartners in Central Russia

A gunman opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing at least two children and one adult before turning the gun on himself.

Regional authorities later confirmed that the shooting had taken place in the village of Veshkayma, reported Moscow Times.

Notably, Russia has been rocked by a series of deadly school and university shootings in recent years, prompting the authorities to crack down on online communities they blame for the incidents.

( With inputs from ANI )

