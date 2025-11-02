"Guns-a-blazing": Trump warns Nigeria of aid cut, threatens military action

Washington DC [US], November 2 : United States President Donald Trump warned that the United States could stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria if the country fails to act against the killings of Christians.

In a Truth Social post, Donald Trump warned the US could go in "guns-a-blazing" if killings of Christians by Islamic terrorists continue.

Trump said, "If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

Trump instructed the US' Department of War to prepare, warning any US attack would be "fast, vicious, and sweet," and told the Nigerian government to "move fast."

He added, "I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!"

The warning of possible military action came after Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier on Saturday pushed back on Trump, announcing a day earlier that he was designating the West African country "a country of particular concern" for allegedly failing to rein in the persecution of Christians, The Washington Post reported.

Nigerian authorities have denied that Christians are being systematically targeted. Information Minister Mohammed Idris told Fox News that claims of mass persecution were "very misleading," rejecting reports that tens of thousands had been killed.

Trump marked Nigeria a "country of particular concern" after claiming that Christianity is facing an "existential threat" in the country, highlighting the violence between the Muslim and Christian communities.

Trump blamed "radical Islamists" for the persecution of the Christian minority in Nigeria and directed two federal lawmakers, Riley Moore and Tom Cole, to look into the issue.

"I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me," he instructed.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN" But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

