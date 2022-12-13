Guterres calls for de-escalating tensions along India-China border

United Nations, Dec 13 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for de-escalating the India-China border tensions after reports of army clashes in Arunachal Pradesh.

His spokesperson Stephane Guterres said: "We call for de-escalation to ensure that the tensions along the border in that area do not grow."

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that on Friday a physical scuffle took place between the armies of the two countries in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Both sides suffered minor injuries and Indian troops turned back China's incursion, he said.

The two nations' troops commanders in the region met on Sunday and the matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels, he said.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@.in and followed at @arulouis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor