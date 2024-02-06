Guyana PM Mark Phillips arrives in Delhi for week-long India visit

New Delhi [India], February 6 : Guyana's Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips on Tuesday received a warm welcome as he arrived in India on Tuesday.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Phillips's visit to India will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Taking to X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Mark Phillips of Guyana arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi. The visit will further strengthen our multifaceted relationship and unique people-to-people linkages that we share."

Guyana's PM Mark Phillips is scheduled to hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday at the Hotel Taj Palace.

Later in the evening, he will hold a meeting with President Murmu.

After his meeting with President Murmu, Phillips will meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the India Habitat Centre, the External Affairs Ministry confirmed.

Later, the Guyana PM will be attending programmes in Delhi and Agra from February 8 to February 10.

He will depart from India on February 11, according to the statement released by the MEA.

In April last year, EAM Jaishankar paid a visit to Guyana, called on PM Mark Phillips, and discussed energy, disaster resilience, and defence cooperation.

He also co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with his Guyana counterpart Hugh Todd and held "comprehensive discussions" related to agriculture, energy, health and pharmaceuticals and defence cooperation.

He also said it is very natural to discuss cricket on a visit to Guyana, as he called the nation, the land of Rohan Kanhai and Lance Gibbs.

Moreover, Jaishankar, during his Guyana visit also celebrated Earth Day and planted a tree.

"Celebrated Earth Day in Georgetown by planting a Simarupa tree in this beautiful country. May this sapling grow and prosper reflecting the strength and vitality of the India-Guyana relationship," the minister posted on X.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Saint Lucia, Alva Baptiste, in Guyana.

India's relations with Guyana are warm and cordial, with a high degree of understanding.

