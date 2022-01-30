H-1B visa registrations for fiscal 2023 to start from March 1: US immigration authority

US Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2023 H-1B cap will open on March 1 and run till 18, 2022.

During this period, prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to complete and submit their registrations using our online H-1B registration system, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a statement.

The US immigration services said it will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY 2023 H-1B cap. "This number is used solely to track registrations; you cannot use this number to track your case status in Case Status Online."

According to the release, prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated USD 10 H-1B registration fee for each registration submitted on behalf of each beneficiary. "Prospective petitioners submitting their own registrations will use a "registrant" account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon Eastern on Feb. 21."

Representatives may add clients to their accounts at any time, but both representatives and registrants must wait until March 1 to enter beneficiary information and submit the registration with the USD 10 fee, US immigration services said.

"Prospective petitioners or their representatives will be able to submit registrations for multiple beneficiaries in a single online session. Through the account, they will be able to prepare, edit, and store draft registrations prior to final payment and submission of each registration. If we receive enough registrations by March 18, we will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users' myUSCIS online accounts. We intend to notify account holders by March 31," it added.

An H-1B cap-subject petition, including a petition for a beneficiary who is eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may only be filed by a petitioner whose registration for the beneficiary named in the H-1B petition was selected in the H-1B registration process.

( With inputs from ANI )

