Haji Syed Salman Chishty welcomes EU delegation for spiritual ziyarat at Dargah Ajmer Sharif

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 11 : In a heartwarming display of spiritual unity and intercultural exchange, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, warmly received a distinguished 25-member delegation from various European Union nations.

This marked the first-ever visit to India for many in the group, which included citizens from France, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, and several other European states.

The delegation embarked on a journey of spiritual enlightenment and deeper intercultural understanding by visiting the revered Sufi shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty (r) in Ajmer Sharif.

Renowned for his teachings of love, compassion, and service to humanity, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty's Dargah has attracted spiritual seekers from all over the world for centuries. During the visit, Haji Syed Salman Chishty delivered an insightful address, emphasising the core values of the Chishty Sufi Order: "Love for all, hatred towards none."

He underscored the importance of prayers, meditation, and service as integral aspects of Sufi life.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty introduced the delegation to key Sufi practices such as Zikr (remembrance of the Divine) and Fikr (deep meditation), which form the foundation of the Chishty tradition.

These spiritual exercises, he explained, help foster a deep connection with the Divine, cultivate compassion, and inspire selfless service to others. He also highlighted the Chishty commitment to khidmat (service), explaining that true spirituality is manifested in serving humanity without discrimination.

"The highest form of worship is service to mankind," said Haji Syed Salman Chishty, invoking the timeless message of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, who dedicated his life to relieving the suffering of others and promoting peace. The delegation was also led through a guided Ziyarat (pilgrimage), where special prayers were offered for global peace and understanding.

The European delegation experienced the sacred atmosphere of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, a place that has become a beacon for people from all walks of life, seeking solace and spiritual enrichment.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty expressed his deep gratitude for their visit and shared his belief that such spiritual exchanges are crucial for fostering mutual respect, harmony, and a collective commitment to peace across the globe. He also emphasised that the Dargah Ajmer Sharif stands as a symbol of universal love and compassion, transcending boundaries and uniting people through shared spiritual values.

The delegation departed with a deeper understanding of Sufi principles and the rich spiritual heritage of Ajmer Sharif, carrying forward the message of "Love for all, Hatred towards none" into their own communities.

This visit serves as a powerful reminder of the role spiritual dialogue can play in bridging cultures, fostering global unity, and building a future rooted in love, empathy, and cooperation.

