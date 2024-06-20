Hajj 2024: Pilgrimage Death Toll Rises to 1,081 Amid Extreme Heat in Mecca

Hajj 2024: The death toll during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia has risen to 1,081 amid scorching heat, according to a report by AFP on Thursday. More than half of the reported deaths were of unregistered worshippers who perished due to intense heat while performing the annual rituals in the holy city of Mecca.

The latest deaths reported on Thursday included 58 from Egypt, according to an Arab diplomat who provided a breakdown. Out of the 658 Egyptians who lost their lives due to extreme temperatures, 630 were unregistered pilgrims. Families were left searching for missing relatives and friends as temperatures soared above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in Islam's holiest city on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the temperature in Mecca reached a staggering 51.8 degrees Celsius (125.2 degrees Fahrenheit). Each year, nearly 1.8 million people from around the world visit Mecca to participate in the mostly outdoor pilgrimage. Hajj is considered one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims who are able are advised to visit Mecca at least once in their lifetime.

Saudi Arabian authorities have noted that temperatures in the city have been rising by 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade, adding to the challenges faced by the faithful during the pilgrimage.