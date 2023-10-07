Hamas attack on Israel: Here is a timeline

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 : A major upheaval took place in the Middle East on Saturday, when the Hamas terror group launched a "surprise attack", firing a barrage of rockets into southern and central Israel.

According to the latest developments, at least 150 people have been killed, at least 1104 people are injured and several Israelis have been held as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

At about 6:30 am (local time), a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Storm" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza, CNN reported.

Some graphic videos showed bodies strewn in the streets of the southern city of Sderot after the attack by Palestinian militants. Cars were riddled with bullets and lit on fire, according to The Washington Post.

In a major development, the Israeli Mayor, and head of the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, Ofir Liebstein, was also killed in the deadly rocket fire

In response to the deadly attacks, the Israel Defense Forces also declared a 'readiness for war'.

Israel launched "Operation Swords of Iron," striking a number of targets in the Gaza strip. Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" from the militant group.

This was followed by the Israeli air force launching airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, hitting 17 military compounds and four operational command centers belonging to Hamas.

In the first reaction to the attacks, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "is at war", further asserting that they will "win it".

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

This was followed by another strongly worded response to the Hamas rocket attack by Netanyahu, who stressed that the country's focus is on restoring security and to exact an "immense price from the enemy".

Addressing the Security Cabinet meeting in Israel, Netanyahu further called on the citizens to unite for "victory" in the war.

"Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked. The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war," Netanyahu said at the meeting.

He added, "We are at war. In war, one needs to be level-headed. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal, victory in the war".

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also strongly attacked Hamas calling it a "terrorist army" and also accused Iran of "supporting" the terror attacks.

"Today we saw the true face of Hamas. A terrorist army whose only goal is the cold-blooded murder of innocent men, women, and children," Herzog said on X.

He added, "Supported and directed by their proxy commanders in Iran, they carried out an unprovoked, heinous attack against the Jewish state on a Jewish holy day. Innocent civilians were massacred and wounded, and many are still under attack".

The Israeli defence forces in a condemnation of Hamas strikes, posted, "As families all over Israel are gathering around the dinner table, instead of eating dinner, they are once again forced to run to bomb shelters due to Hamas' incessant rocket fire".

In the wake of the concerning situation, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," the advisory stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed solidarity with Israel and said that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, world leaders have condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

However, the reaction to these attacks have been contrary between different countries. While, the Western countries have strongly condemned Hamas and affirmed support to Israel. The Arab countries in particular have blamed Israel for provocation of the conflict.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and affirmed full support for Israel's right to 'self-defence' amid the 'surprise attack' by Hamas.

In a separate statement, the US said that there is never any "justification for terrorism", adding that Washington stands firmly with the Government and people of Israel.

United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak expressed his shock over the attack, posting on X, "I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice."

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel posting, "I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones."

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong also condemned the attacks on Israel by Hamas including indiscriminate rocket fire on cities and civilians.

Meanwhile, Dennis Francis, the President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly has also condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

On the other hand, Palestine has accused Israel and the "consequences" of its decisions for the ongoing Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, adding that peace can be attained in the region only by "ending Israeli occupation".

Palestine has also accused Israel of "not adhering" to the signed documents and international legitimacy resolutions.

Palestine has further stated that security, stability and peace in the region can be attained by "ending the Israeli occupation" of Palestine. It also stressed that Israel's "disavowal" of the signed agreements and "failure" to adhere to international legitimacy resolutions led to the destruction of the peace process.

Pakistan has showed its support to Palestine and called for the "cessation of hostilities".

"We call on the international community to come together for cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

The Taliban governed Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also came in support of Palestine and claimed Hamas attack as "Israeli trampling" on the rights of Palestinians.

Qatar also alleged that Israel is "solely responsible" for the event and called for the international community to take action against Israel.

Saudi Arabia has called for an "immediate halt" to the escalation of conflict and urged the international community to lead a "credible peace process" to achieve a two-state solution.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Hamas' attacks on Israel and asserted that terror should have no place in the world, and stated that Israel's right to self-defence is "unquestionable."

Russia has also called for the cessation of hostilities in the conflict. Deputy Foreign Minister on Saturday said that Russia is in contact with both countries and called on both the countries for "cease fire".

However, it is pertinent that the two countries Russia and Ukraine are themselves engaged in a conflict for over 500 days leading to severe damage and casualties on both sides.

Notably, the past seven decades of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have featured multiple rounds of wars, uprisings and halting diplomatic breakthroughs.

The region also has Al-Aqsa mosque, which is considered a holy site for both Palestinians and Israelis, which has further brought the two sides at loggerheads on multiple occasions.

The two major players in Palestine are the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and Hamas. PLO was formed to organize Palestinians against Israel in 1970. Hamas, on the other hand, is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and the West, won Palestinian legislative elections.

In 1947-48, the United Nations approved a plan to partition Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states, which led to violence. Israel declared its independence in 1948, which irked the neighbouring Arab nations, triggering the Arab-Israeli War.

The second Israel-Arab occurred in 1956 following Egypt's nationalization of the Suez Canal, with Israel invading Egypt and receiving support from Britain and France.

One of the most significant events in the conflict, the Six-Day War occurred in 1967, with Israel capturing the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights, and the Sinai Peninsula.

The first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, began in 1987 and was marked by protests and clashes across Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel. Eventually, Israel and Palestine signed the Oslo Accords, establishing a framework for negotiations between Israel and the PLO.

The second Intifada erupted in 2000-2005, following a visit to the holy Al Aqsa mosque by an Israeli hardliner, further resulting in widespread violence.

In another episode that escalated conflicts, Israel blocked access to the Damascus Gate Plaza in East Jerusalem in 2021. The blocking of the well-known gathering spot for Palestinians during the Ramadan season sparked massive protests. Four days later, Israel imposed restrictions on the number of worshippers allowed at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Saturday's development is one of the most significant ones of recent times, registering heavy casualties and damages. With Israel proclaiming a 'war' already and launching retaliatory attacks on Hamas, the situation is not expected to boil down anytime soon.

This conflict came just when Israel was on the course of normalising its ties with the Arab world, and the episode has the potential to spiral out of control and may have a cascading impact on the Middle East.

