Hamas attacked Salah Al-Din route: IDF

Tel Aviv, Nov 4 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said that Hamas attacked its troops near the Salah Al-Din route when the Palestinians were being evacuated towards the southern Gaza.

Earlier, IDF had announced a three hours gap for Palestinians to leave via Salah Al-Din route for the southern Gaza.

IDF said that the Hamas exploited the humanitarian window for the Palestinians as they fired mortars and anti-tank missiles at IDF troops in Salah Al-Din.

The Israeli military said that no one was injured in the attack.

“This incident further proves that Hamas exploits the Gazan population and prevents them from acting in the interest of their own safety,” IDF said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor