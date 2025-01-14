Hamas delivers 'positive' response to Gaza ceasefire deal draft: Senior official

Gaza, Jan 14 Hamas delivered a "positive" response to a draft of the Gaza ceasefire agreement offered by mediators in the Qatari capital Doha, a senior Hamas official said.

An official familiar with the negotiation process in Doha, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "Hamas did not express any objection to the draft, hoping that a ceasefire will be reached as soon as possible to end the suffering of the Palestinian people in the coastal enclave."

"Currently, we are waiting for the final Israeli response," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar confirmed that "progress" had been made in the talks held in Qatar, and Israel "is working hard to reach a deal."

Israel's Channel 12 news said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would hold consultations with security chiefs within the next hour, Xinhua news agency reported.

The channel reported that the deal has broad support from the Israeli cabinet despite opposition from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who, earlier in the day, explicitly rejected the potential deal, describing it as "catastrophic" for Israel's security.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed in Qatar on January 3, according to Hamas, days after Egypt hosted delegations from the movement and Israel with the aim of reaching a truce agreement in Gaza.

Over the past months, the efforts by mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the US have failed to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas since the first truce, which lasted a week between November and December 2023.

The ceasefire deal will include two phases. During the first one, Hamas will release several Israeli hostages, including women, children, elderly people, and those who are considered humanitarian cases.

In turn, Israel will release dozens of Palestinians, including those whom Israel accuses of committing crimes against Israelis. The Israeli army will withdraw from parts of Gaza and allow the displaced people to return to their houses in northern Gaza, according to Hamas sources.

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a deadly conflict after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostages.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 46,584, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

