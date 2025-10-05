Hamas linked terror cell uncovered in Germany

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/TPS): The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of Israel, on behalf of the Mossad (Israel's international intelligence agency), reported that on October 1, a terrorist cell was exposed in Germany that was suspected of being linked to the Hamas organisation and was planning to carry out attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets.

The arrest of the members of the cell was made possible thanks to close cooperation between the Mossad, intelligence and special functions, and the security and intelligence forces in Germany, said the PMO.

As part of the operation, the German security services (BFV) arrested three members of the terrorist cell who were in possession of weapons that were suspected of being intended for carrying out the attack.

This arrest is added to additional activity by the Mossad in recent weeks across Europe in cooperation with local security and enforcement bodies, including in Austria.

The operation to thwart the terrorist cell and expose the terrorists and weapons spans several countries, and is part of an extensive Mossad operation throughout Europe, during which weapons caches were located and additional arrests of operatives suspected of committing terrorist offences were made. (ANI/TPS)

