Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Commander of the National Guard

Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI/WAM): Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today received a delegation from the National Guard Command led by Staff Major General Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jaberi, Commander of the National Guard.

During the meeting held at Dubai Executive Council's headquarters, Sheikh Hamdan commended the crucial role played by the UAE Armed Forces in protecting the nation and safeguarding its resources.

The unwavering support of the UAE leadership, led by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has enabled the UAE Armed Forces to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness and professionalism in carrying out their national duty, His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the strategic objectives of the National Guard Command at the Ministry of Defence, and its role in ensuring the safety and security of the community in collaboration with relevant entities also expressed his appreciation to the commanders of the National Guard for their efforts and wished them success in carrying out their duty.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of Dubai Executive Council; and Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of Dubai's State Security Department. (ANI/WAM)

