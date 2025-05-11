Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, visited Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, where he inspected military units, assessed their operational preparedness, and reviewed efforts to boost the nation's defence capabilities.

Upon his arrival at the air base, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Major General Staff Pilot Rashed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, along with a number of senior officers and officials from the Air Force and Air Defence.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the Armed Forces exemplify discipline and operational excellence across all units.

Sheikh Hamdan also commended their professionalism, continuous development of capabilities, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the dedication and efficiency he witnessed during his visit, noting the Air Force and Air Defence's significant efforts in building a robust defence infrastructure that ensures the protection of the nation and its resources.

"The advancements in both human and technological capabilities, along with ongoing training and modernisation, prove that our Armed Forces are fully equipped to maintain battlefield superiority and readiness to tackle any challenge, at any time," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He also praised the progress of the national workforce in mastering the latest military technologies, emphasising that the security of the UAE is a shared responsibility and requires constant preparedness.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the base and its facilities, where he was briefed on the command and control systems in use, along with the logistical and technical support infrastructure, all of which reflect the advanced capabilities of the Air Force.

The tour also included a visit to the Air Warfare Centre where His Highness received an in-depth briefing on the centre's mission and its role in advancing missile defence capabilities.

The presentation showcased the centre's cutting-edge programmes in training, simulation, and testing, as well as its efforts to localise specialised defence knowledge.

At the end of the visit, Sheikh Hamdan thanked all members of the Air Force and Air Defence for their exemplary dedication and commitment.

He commended their efforts in serving the nation, safeguarding its achievements, and ensuring its security at all times. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor