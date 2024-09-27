Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of UAE-Uzbekistan agreements, MoUs in Tashkent

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, and Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, attended the signing of a series of agreements aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

The event took place on the sidelines of Sheikh Hamdan's official visit to Uzbekistan.

In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan, the UAE and Uzbekistan signed an agreement for mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters. The agreement, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Akbar Toshkulov, Minister of Justice of Uzbekistan, aims to deepen cooperation in legal and judicial fields, with a focus on enhancing access to courts and law enforcement. The agreement outlines the scope of legal assistance, mechanisms of cooperation between authorities, court jurisdiction in movable property disputes, and the recognition and enforcement of judicial rulings.

Sheikh Hamdan also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on e-commerce between Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan. The MoU focuses on enhancing the partnership between the two countries by leveraging technological advancements to increase cross-border trade. It also seeks to promote sustainable e-commerce through digitisation of trade.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and his Uzbek counterpart Kungirotboy Sharipov, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of Uzbekistan, signed an MoU aimed at enhancing collaboration in the higher education sector by fostering knowledge exchange and sharing scientific and educational expertise. The MoU also seeks to develop legislative and legal frameworks for the higher education sector and advance standards to create a future-ready educational system.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also attended the signing of an MoU between Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Sharof Rakhmanov, Deputy Mayor of Tashkent and Head of Investment and Foreign Trade Department of Uzbekistan. The MoU aims to enhance collaboration in developing free zones and logistics centres in Uzbekistan.

Sultan bin Sulayem signed a Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of DP World with the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan. The agreement, signed by Shukhrat Vafaev, Executive Director of the Fund, aims to foster collaboration and launch joint projects and initiatives in the logistics sector.

Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan was present for the signing of an MoU between Dubai Municipality and Tashkent Municipality. Signed by Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, and Umurzakov Shavkat Buranovich, Mayor of Tashkent, the agreement focuses on designing smart, sustainable cities. It includes plans for municipal innovation, digital transformation, and the integration of green practices into urban development.

Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Davron Vakhobov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, signed an MoU to cooperate in enhancing trade, encouraging investment, and creating more opportunities for the private sector and investors. The MoU also seeks to share best practices to promote mutual economic growth.

The signing of the agreements took place during the official visit of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan to Uzbekistan. During the visit, he held a series of meetings with Uzbek leaders, including Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and senior officials, to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended a series of joint events, including a knowledge exchange retreat held for the first time in Tashkent. This initiative aimed to enhance knowledge sharing, facilitate greater exchange of government expertise, and explore new opportunities to expand the strategic bilateral partnership. (ANI/WAM)

