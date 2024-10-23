Hamdan bin Zayed participates in 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign efforts in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, has participated in the aid collection drive at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi) in support of the people of Lebanon.

The event at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE stands with Lebanon campaign, the second in Abu Dhabi within two weeks, resulted in gathering 150 tonnes of food and medical supplies and shelter equipment. Around 2,287 volunteers from various walks of life participated in the event.

Present alongside His Highness were his children; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; Abdulhamid Mohammed Al Ahmad, Chairman of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Authority; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, and other dignitaries.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the social solidarity and institutional coordination that marked the campaign right from the beginning, indicating the cohesive approach to humanitarian issues among the Emirati community in all its diversity.

He added that the UAE stands with Lebanon campaign was a true reflection of the spirit of brotherhood and human values with respect to helping the afflicted.

He said: "This emanates from the solid foundations laid down by the founder the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who stressed the need for helping those in need wherever they are."

With the in-kind donations for relief aid, the campaign has now a total of 1,100 tonnes of materials by the end of the campaign. The campaign was launched on 8 October 2024 as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Since the start of this campaign, the UAE has flown 13 relief aid planes to Lebanon, carrying up to 560 tonnes of essential supplies for people, including for women and children. (ANI/WAM)

