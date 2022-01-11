Hamid Karzai discusses humanitarian aid to Afghanistan with US special envoy Thomas West

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has a phone conversation with US special envoy Thomas West and discussed the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Karzai said that they both exchanged ideas about providing educational opportunities for girls in the crisis-torn country.

"Former president Karzai in a phone conversation with US special envoy Thomas West discussed the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, support for teachers & health workers, and exchanged ideas about providing educational opportunities for girls, Karzai said," Tolo News tweeted on Tuesday.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

Earlier, the residents of Kabul have complained of the "unfair distribution" of humanitarian aid. The residents said that the aid was not provided to vulnerable people who needed it and called for transparent and fair distribution of aid, Tolo News reported.

"Let the aid be continued. But it should be given to people who deserve it," said Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Kabul."

No one has given us anything," said Abdul Muttalib, another resident of Kabul."

When we ask for aid--they tell us to wait, but I haven't received anything yet," said Rahim, another resident.

