Fazilka (Punjab) [India], November 8 : Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal inaugurated a state-level handicraft festival at Pratap Bagh in Punjab's Fazilka, setting the stage for a vibrant celebration of India's diverse cultural heritage, Khalsa Vox reported.

Organized by the state government, the festival promises to be a captivating extravaganza featuring handmade crafts, displays of different states' cultures and folk dances and delectable food items. The festival aims to bridge the generation gap and introduce the youth to the nation's heritage.

The festival has already captured the hearts of visitors with its diverse array of handmade items. Artisans from various parts of India have arrived in Pratap Garh to showcase their talents and offer an assortment of products, according to the Khalsa Vox report.

The attractions of the festival include beautifully crafted diyas, intricate fans, stylish bags, traditional clothing, and charming handmade toys. In addition, visitors can enjoy delicious food items like honey and jaggery, according to the Khalsa Vox report.

Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said, "The main aim of the festival is to acquaint the youngsters with the rich heritage and culture of the nation and the state." The festival serves as a unique platform for intercultural exchange, Khalsa Vox reported.

Visitors can witness captivating displays of traditional dances and performances. The event's multicultural aspect promotes unity and appreciation for India's diversity. The festival is a testament to the artisans' dedication and creativity.

Pratap Bagh is a site of enchantment and enlightenment, with a wide range of India's cultural heritage on show and the exuberant festivities of the state-level handicraft festival.

