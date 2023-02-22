Happy with Indian government's decision on making green energy as main priority: Denmark envoy

Danish envoy to India Freddy Svane said on Tuesday that he is happy with the Indian government's decision on making the green energy sector its main priority.

"After three summits between our two PM 2020, 2021, 2022 and then we have 23...Of course, it's a very important part of our relationship and of course, we have high hopes that this visit will also be productive," Svane said in an interview with ANI.

He also stated that along with the Danish royal family, who is scheduled to visit India from February 26 - March 02, three ministers and 38 Danish companies will also come.

"We bring in three ministers, we bring in 38 Danish companies who will be part of the Green strategic partnership. So this is about inspiring India. And now I'm so happy that the Indian government has now also started talking about green growth as a main priority for India towards Bixit Barrack," Denmark's envoy said.

During their visit, the Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess, Mary Elizabeth will visit Tamil Nadu next week to discuss the green energy sector, Envoy Freddy Svane said.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Svane said, "As I've said early on, Tamil Nadu is a prime destination for Danish or private investments. And we have many, many Danish companies down there, especially with the energy sector and much of the global supply chain for the wind industry. Meaning the wind turbines, the plates and all that and cables, whatever you need have been, let's say, concentrated and consolidated in Tamil Nadu."

"So it makes sense for us with a focus on the green transition, energy transition, renewables, that we also pay a visit with our royals, the ministers, but also our companies to Tamil Nadu," he added.

The visit of the Royal Couple will be the first ever from the Danish Royal family in two decades. His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince had last visited India in 2003. Earlier, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II visited India in 1963 as Crown Princess. They are visiting India at the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

While answering a question about the agenda behind the Tamil Nadu visit, Denmark's envoy said, "Of course, we are going to discuss with our Indian partners at all levels, of course, how can we do more, how can we be a strategic partner in the green growth that India is now opting for leading up to the 2047 anniversary."

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the Crown Prince will meet the Vice President and will address the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress, organized by CII. He will also call on President, Droupadi Murmu.

India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues.

The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark added the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

