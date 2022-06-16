Happy with regulatory relaxations Indian insurance sector wants more

By IANS | Published: June 16, 2022 02:33 PM 2022-06-16T14:33:03+5:30 2022-06-16T14:50:22+5:30

Chennai, June 16 India's insurance regulator is in reform mode with a series of industry friendly measures hoping ...

Happy with regulatory relaxations Indian insurance sector wants more | Happy with regulatory relaxations Indian insurance sector wants more

Happy with regulatory relaxations Indian insurance sector wants more

Next

Chennai, June 16 India's insurance regulator is in reform mode with a series of industry friendly measures hoping that it would result in more people buying insurance protection.

Happy with the winds of change, the sector wants more relaxation.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Insurance regulatory and development authority of india Insurance regulatory and development authority of india india chennai Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india Madras mission India eu Chennai chennai