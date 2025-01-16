"Hard work of Qatar, Egypt, US": Palestine envoy Abu Jazer lauds Israel-Hamas ceasefire

New Delhi [India], January 16 : The Charge d'affaires of the Palestinian Embassy in India, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, welcomed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and called it the outcome of the collaborative efforts of three partners; Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

"This deal, which was announced yesterday in Doha, Qatar, is the result of the hard work of the three partners: Qatar, Egypt and America," the Charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Palestine to India, said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar, Egypt, and the US, in a joint statement, confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal that is likely to take effect on January 19.

Abu Jazer stated that the deal marks a significant development after "468 days" of conflict, which he referred to as "genocide" by Israel against the people of Gaza.

He stated that the deal includes three phases and several technical details, adding that it is seen as a step forward in the pursuit of a new era for the Palestinians.

The envoy further expressed hope that the agreement would mark the beginning of a new phase for Palestinians and people in Gaza, bringing an end to the ongoing violence and opening the door for humanitarian assistance.

"It has come after a long time. It's 468 days of genocide by Israeli aggression against Gaza civilians and Gaza people. The deal contains three phases and many technical details...It is still better. We welcome this and we are keen that this agreement take the era and take the Palestinians and the Gazan people for a new phase and a new era," the envoy said.

He further emphasised that the ceasefire is expected to provide immediate relief, with plans to bring in 600 trucks of humanitarian aid every day to Gaza.

"We are very glad and people expressed their happiness yesterday in Gaza because they are unbelievable that they are still alive because the killing to stop is the result and hope will be the result of the ceasefire, first of all. Then we will go for humanitarian assistance and plans for 600 trucks every day to enter Gaza," he added.

Hamas launched a horrific terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over 1200 civilians and holding over 250 as hostages, of which around 100 are still in captivity.

In response, Israel launched a massive counter-attack targeting Hamas units in the Gaza Strip. The reponse, however, has also drawn criticism from several humanitarian groups over the high number of civilian killings. According to the Gaza health ministry, over 45,000 people have been killed in Gaza, over half of whom are women and children.

On Wednesday, the Qatar Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that both parties have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange of hostages and prisoners.

"The State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America announced that the parties to the conflict in Gaza have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange of hostages and prisoners and return to a sustainable calm, ultimately achieving a permanent ceasefire between the parties. The agreement is expected to come into effect as 19 January 2025," the statement read.

"The agreement reached by the two parties includes three stages. The first stage, which lasts for 42 days, includes a ceasefire, the withdrawal and redeployment of Israeli forces outside densely populated areas, the release of hostages and exchange of prisoners and detainees, the exchange of the remains of the deceased, the return of internally displaced persons to their places of residence in the Gaza strip, and facilitating the departure of patients and wounded to receive treatment," it added.

The joint statement further said that the first stage also includes intensifying the safe and effective entry and distribution of humanitarian aid on a large scale throughout the Gaza Strip, rehabilitating hospitals, health centres, and bakeries; bringing in civil defence supplies and fuel; and bringing in shelter supplies for displaced persons who lost their homes due to the war.

The three nations, acting as guarantors of the deal, pledged to work closely with the United Nations and international partners to ensure full implementation of the agreement.

