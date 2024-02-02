Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Gunshots Fired at House of Pro-Khalistan Activist’s Friend Simranjeet Singh in Canada

According to reports, multiple gunshots were fired at the home belonging to Simranjeet Singh, who was a friend of slain pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was killed in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18.

The incident was reported after 1:20 am (Canadian time) at the residence located near the 2800 block of 154 Street. Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a South Surrey home that local community members say belongs to a prominent Sikh activist, as reported by CBC.

Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha stated that officers stayed in the area and spoke to neighbors and witnesses. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage to gather more information about the shooting. Fortunately, no one was injured. A CBC News reporter who visited the home on Thursday afternoon found a car heavily damaged by gunfire, along with multiple bullet holes in the house itself.

Sangha did not confirm how many shots were fired into the house and stated that police believe the incident was isolated in nature. "The investigation is still in the very early stages, so the motive of this shooting has not been determined at this time," she said.