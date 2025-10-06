Hare Krishna Cultural Fair showcases rich Indian traditions in Chile

Santiago [Chile], October 6 : The Embassy of India participated in the Hare Krishna Cultural Fair organised by ISKCON Chile, which showcased India's timeless message of peace and harmony. It also shared the celebration of Garba and Dandiya by the diaspora.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India stated that the fair showcased traditional Indian music, dance, theatre, gastronomy, and practices of Hatha and Bhakti Yoga, thereby reflecting the richness of Vedic traditions and fostering intercultural dialogue.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in the USA also joined the "vibrant" celebration of Dussehra at the ISKCON Temple in Maryland, and lauded the role played by ISKCON in promoting spirituality and interfaith harmony.

The details were shared by the Embassy of India in US on Sunday (local time) in a post on X.

"The Embassy joined the vibrant Dussehra celebrations at the ISKCON Temple, MD. Deputy Chief of Mission Amb. Namya C. Khampa, conveyed greetings on the festival and lauded ISKCON's role in promoting spirituality and interfaith harmony," the embassy wrote on X.

In another post shared on Sunday, the Embassy of India in Chile shared how the Indian Association of Santiago, with the support of the Embassy of India, Santiago, celebrated a vibrant Garba & Dandiya Night under the "Promotion of Cultural Ties with Diaspora" scheme of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The evening brought together the Embassy official and their families, Indian community and friends of India in Chile, for a colourful showcase of music, dance and festive spirit," the embassy said.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom.

Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur.

