Harleen Sethi gets inked for 'Kohrra', gets closer to her Punjabi roots

New Delhi, July 10 Actress Harleen Sethi, who is awaiting the release of her streaming show 'Kohrra', happened to have forged a very special connection with her personal self.

For the Netflix show, Harleen got inked, and it has an endearing back story. She even revealed how her character Nimrat from 'Kohrra' is very much a part of her.

Getting Gurmukhi script engraved on her hand, Harleen shared a little video of the moment. And the heartwarming note she wrote with it makes the moment even more special.

She wrote: "Nimrat (is) a part of me. As a Mumbai Ki Mulgi I never quite took to my Punjabi roots, rather always ran away from it as a kid. I had a cosmopolitan attitude as someone born and brought up in this city that was considered cooler, but as they say it's never too late, 'Kohrra' was a push in this direction."

Harleen further added: "Before we started filming, after one of the workshops I asked Sudip sir if I could get 'Nirbhau Nirvair' engraved on my hand in Gurmukhi. I now wanted something I ran away from to become eternal and go with me to my grave. Today, I am proud of who I am and where I come from. I intend to start right from my roots to go right up."

She has impressed us with her performances in 'Gone Game. Season 2', 'Broken But Beautiful', and 'Kathmandu Connection'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor