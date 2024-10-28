Harsh Kumar Jain, India's envoy to Philippines, concurrently accredited as envoy to Micronesia

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to Philippines, has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador of India to the Federated States of Micronesia.

Jain is an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1993 batch.

"Harsh Kumar Jain (IFS:1993), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of the Philippines, has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador of India to the Federated States of Micronesia, with residence in Manila," Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor