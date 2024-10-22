Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood #MeToo Convict, Diagnosed With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Report

Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender who was recently indicted on new charges of #MeToo, is diagnosed with chronic myeloid Leukemia, according to NBC News quoting sources. Weinstein is undergoing treatment in prison at Rikers Island in New York.

Chronic myeloid leukaemia is an uncommon form of cancer in the bone marrow. Later in July, former American film producer Harvey Weinstein was hospitalised and tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia. Last month, he underwent emergency heart surgery to alleviate a significant amount of fluid in his lungs and heart.

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein's health delays court appearance amid new charges.

Weinstein's health issues come amid his legal battle with Manhattan prosecutors over their efforts to combine his original 2020 sexual crimes with a new criminal indictment. Prosecutors have sought to consolidate the new charges with the ones previously brought against Weinstein so they could be tried in court together.