Haryana Home minister Lauds 'Association of Haryana in Australia' for promoting state's culture

Sydney [Australia], April 28 : Haryana Home Minister l Vij lauded the 'Association of Haryana in Australia', commending it for extending assistance to the people of the state during the dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I call on the association and its members to visit our country and extend similar assistance in time of need," the minister said on a visit to Australia.

"coming so far away from our land and, yet, preserving the values and culture shows the commendable work of the 'Association of Haryana in Australia'," he added .

Vij was addressing a get-to-gather orgzed at the residence of Sewa Singh, president of the Association of Haryana in Australia, in Sydney.

The state Home minister said the 'Association of Haryana in Australia' was doing excellent work to preserve the Indian values and culture.

The president of The Association of Haryana in Australia, Sewa Singh, said, "Our association is working closely with the Foreign Cooperation Department of the Haryana government to promote the Haryanavi culture in Australia.

