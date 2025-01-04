Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative

Dubai [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): The Hatta Running Championship returns on January 4 under the patronage of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Hatta Club.

Organised by the Hatta Sports, Cultural and Social Club in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the Hatta Winter Festival committee, the event has already confirmed over 1,000 participants, including a strong international presence.

The championship is part of the Hatta Winter initiative, with DSC as a key partner.

The event features competition across eight categories, including the Emirati men's category and an open category over a distance of 8 km, the Emirati women's category and an open category over a distance of 5 km, the Emirati youth category and an open category for under-20-year-olds over a distance of 5 km, and the Emirati children's category and an open category for under-16s over a distance of 3 km.

With over 1,000 runners from different nationalities and age groups, the competition offers a prize pool of AED100,000. The routes highlight Hatta's scenic landscapes and tourist spots, with all races concluding at the picturesque Leem Lake.

The Hatta Running Championship is among the highlights of diverse sporting activities organised as part of the Hatta Winter initiative, which is overseen by the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of Hatta, and is implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with various government and private entities.

The Hatta Winter initiative serves to provide added impetus to the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, especially in terms of enhancing tourism competitiveness, driving development activities with the participation of the private sector, supporting efforts to promote tourism and encourage entrepreneurs, as well as organising and hosting activities and sporting events that will help boost the number of visitors to the Hatta region.

The Hatta Running Championship also aligns with concerted efforts being made to enhance the region's profile as a destination for sports tourism and diverse sporting activities, besides its capability to host major sporting events that directly benefit local communities and usher in significant economic benefits.

Among recent sporting events held in Hatta was the Hatta Winter Football Championship, which featured the participation of eight community teams, and the preliminary and exhibition phase of the Dubai International Rally events from 29th November to 1st December. The Emirates Motor Sports Organisation (EMSO) partnered with the Dubai Sports Council to organise the latter event. Another highlight was a walking competition organised by Hatta Adventures, with local farms and the area's unique aflaj irrigation network providing a fascinating backdrop for the event.

The Hatta Winter initiative has also set the stage for mountain biking and kayaking races organised by Hatta Adventures and Hatta Kayak (January 11), and the Stand Up Paddling and Kayaking Challenge (January 25-26), besides sporting challenges with a family flavour on February 1. The Hatta Ramadan Tournament will keep the community engaged in sporting pursuits during the holy month while the Spartan Race is yet another event that promises to be a major draw for international participants as well as local communities. (ANI/WAM)

