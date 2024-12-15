Hazza bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials, citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain

Al Ain [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, received sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, and well-wishers at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza engaged in friendly conversation with the attendees and addressed several topics related to the nation and its citizens.

The gathering was attended by Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens from Al Ain Region.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the commitment of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to mobilise all resources to further strengthen the development of Al Ain Region, enhance citizens' well-being, and ensure the nation's enduring progress and prosperity.

He expressed his profound gratitude for the trust bestowed upon him by President His Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reaffirmed his dedication to realising the leadership's ambitious vision of fostering sustainable development and serving the Al Ain community.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, said, "On this occasion, we remember with great respect and honour the pioneering role of the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who left an enduring legacy in advancing the development of Al Ain and strengthening its position across all fields."

Al Ain citizens extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the trust vested in him by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They expressed their unwavering confidence in his leadership and ability to build on the region's accomplishments, further advancing its progress and prosperity while elevating its status across all fronts. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor