HCL Technologies shares down 6% on low profits in Q3FY22

New Delhi, Jan 17 Shares of HCL Technologies fell over 6 per cent intraday on Monday after the technology consulting firm reported a decline in profits during the third quarter of FY22.

During the quarter, the firm reported 13.6 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 3,442 crore.

Besides, it maintained its revenue guidance at double-digit growth for FY22, and reportedly declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share for the third quarter.

After paring some intraday losses, the shares settled at Rs 1,260, down 5.7 per cent from its previous close.

Nifty IT index too fell a tad during the session, NSE data showed.

However, brokerages maintained a positive outlook on the technology company on potential growth acceleration going forward.

