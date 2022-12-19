HDFC revises RPLR on home loans by 35 basis points

New Delhi, Dec 19 Days after the RBI hiked repo rate for the fifth time in the last seven months, the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Monday revised its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on home loans.

The HDFC said that it would increase its RPLR on housing loans by 35 basis points, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked.

Earlier this month, the RBI had hiked repo rate by 0.35 per cent, from 5.9 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

HDFC Ltd offers low home loan interest rates starting from 8.20 per cent per annum, the statement said.

"This rate of interest is applicable to home loans, balance transfer loans, house renovation, and home extensions loans. HDFC offers an adjustable-rate loan also known as a floating rate loan as well as a trufixed loan in which the interest rate on the home loan remains fixed for a specific tenure (say first two years of the entire loan tenure) after which it converts into an adjustable-rate loan," it said.

