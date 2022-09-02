HDFC to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr via 10-year bonds

Mumbai, Sep 2 Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore, which includes Rs 5,000 crore in greenshoe through bonds maturing in 10-year, a person close to development said.

The bidding for the bonds will take place on September 5 on the BSE's bidding platform.

"We have a fixed coupon rate of 7.80 per cent on our proposed bond issue," the person cited above said.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were appointed as an arranger to the issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor