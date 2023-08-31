"He would be very good…”: Trump on having Vivek Ramaswamy as running mate

Washington DC [US], August 31 : In an interesting turn of events in the presidential poll campaign, former US President Donald Trump heaped praises on entrepreneur and rival Vivek Ramaswamy, signalling that would be open to having him as his running mate, New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Trump, 77, lavished praise on his 38-year-old Indian-American rival on Tuesday, hailing his renegade politics and willingness to commend the 45th president’s administration.

“Well, I think he’s great. Look, anybody that said I’m the best president in a generation…I have to like a guy like that,” the New York Post quoted Trump as saying to Blaze TV’s Glenn Beck.

Notably, Ramaswamy dubbed Trump “the best president of the 21st century” during last week’s Republican primary debate and has characterized his candidacy as a bid to take the former president’s policies “to the next level.”

Throughout his campaign, Ramaswamy has been one of Trump’s staunchest defenders against the four indictments levelled against him — even vowing to pardon the former president on his first day in office if elected, New York Post reported.

“He’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a very, very, very intelligent person,” Trump added.

“He’s got good energy, and he could be in some form of something. I tell you, I think he’d be very good. I think he’s really distinguished himself,” New York Post quoted Trump as saying.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy drew widespread attention and became one of the most-searched 2024 Republican contenders after the debate at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

What makes Trump’s comments significant is the fact that the former President is famous for “rhetorically carpet-bombing” his rivals, particularly those gaining momentum or encroaching on his time in the limelight, as per New York Post.

However, Trump also posed a word of caution for Ramaswamy, who has stumbled into controversy over his policy prescriptions for Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

“He’s starting to get out there a little bit. He’s getting a little bit controversial,” Trump said. “I got to tell him: ‘Be a little bit careful. Some things you have to hold in just a little bit, right?'” Trump stated, according to New York Post.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy had shot up sharply in GOP primary polls, standing tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the second position. However, both candidates lag hugely behind former President Donald Trump who leads with 56 per cent, as per The Hill.

In another poll by RealClearPolitics, Trump is far out in front of the 2024 GOP race with 53.6 per cent support, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 13.5 per cent, and Ramaswamy at 7.3 per cent.

The next US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor