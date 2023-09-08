"Heading to G20 with clear focus": UK PM ahead of his arrival in India

London [UK], September 8 : UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said that he is heading to the G20 Summit set to be held under India's Presidency with a clear focus, which includes stabilising the global economy, building international ties and supporting the most vulnerable.

Sharing a post on X, Sunak stated, "I’m heading to the #G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable. This action is part of that – Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine."

Rishi Sunak's remarks come ahead of his arrival in New Delhi for the G20 Summit which is due to be held in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10.

Sunak shared the post in response to a statement made by UK Prime Minister's Office on X which reads, "The war in Ukraine continues to affect us all. We’re making sure food exports get out of Ukraine to countries that need it: Establishing surveillance in the Black Sea Providing £3m funding for the World Food Programme Convening an international food security summit."

UK Prime Minister's Office in a press release said that during the G20 summit Rishi Sunak would emphasise that global leaders must make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative has increased Russia’s global isolation, and pledge to protect those whose lives have been devastated by the ongoing conflict.

According to the release G20 leaders will on Saturday gather in Delhi to discuss the big challenges faced by the world, including the spike in the cost of living driven by Putin’s actions.

The press release said, "At the summit, the Prime Minister will stress the importance of those who do choose to attend demonstrating their leadership, both in helping the world’s most vulnerable people to deal with the terrible consequences of Putin’s war and in addressing wider challenges like climate change and the stability of the global economy."

"Once again, Vladimir Putin is failing to show his face at the G20. He is the architect of his own diplomatic exile, isolating himself in his presidential palace and blocking out criticism and reality" the release from the UK Prime Minister's office said.

"Russia has displaced 11 million people from their homes, manipulated global energy prices and made daily life more difficult for households across the planet" it added.

"The rest of the G20, meanwhile, are demonstrating that we will turn up and work together to pick up the pieces of Putin’s destruction. That starts with dealing with the terrible global consequences of Putin’s stranglehold over the most fundamental resources, including his blockade of and attacks on Ukrainian grain" the statement added.

According to the press release, the UK will host an international food security summit later this year and increase support for vulnerable people worst hit by rising food prices. UK will also contribute £3 million in funding for the World Food Programme to continue work started under President Zelenskyy’s ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative.

