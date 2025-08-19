"Healthy India-China relationship serves long term interests of both countries", says Chinese FM Wang Yi

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed optimism in the India-China ties and said that it gives great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO Summit. He said that the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity of improvement and growth, saying that a healthy and stable India-China relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries.

Wang Yi made the initial remarks during his special representatives meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation. We believe that the Indian side will also make your contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin", Wang Yi said.

Wang Yi said, "I am ready to work with you to build more consensus and identify the direction, the specific goals of the boundary consultations going forward and create all conditions for the improvement and further growth of our bilateral relations."

He highlighted in his remarks that the two sides should follow the strategic guidance of our leaders, increase mutual trust through strategic communication, and expand common interests through exchanges and cooperation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister appreciated the developments in the bilateral ties since the meeting of PM Modi and Xi Jinping in Kazan last year, noting that it "pointed the direction for the development of our bilateral relations and provided impetus for the proper settlement of the boundary question."

Appreciating the previous round of the 23rd round of special representatives talks at the end of last year, Yi said, "At that meeting, we reached new and important consensus on the management of disagreements, stabilising the borders and moving toward a settlement. We identified specific goals and formed a working framework".

Wang Yi expressed contentment with the restoration of stability on the borders. "Mr Doval, I appreciate the effort you made as special representative of the Indian side. Now, the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity of improvement and growth."

Wang Yi said that India and China should follow the strategic guidance of their leaders, increase mutual trust through strategic communication, expand common interest through exchanges and cooperation, and "properly settle the specific issues in the borders so as to advance our relationship in a healthy and sound manner."

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Tuesday that, during his initial remarks in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting for the SCO Summit shortly. He also appreciated the upward momentum in the ties, highlighting the peace and tranquillity along the borders and underlined the role played by the Indian and Chinese leadership in giving a boost to move ahead since their talks in Kazan last year.

Earlier, as per sources, China promised to address India's three concerns, namely rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines.

Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit and held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

