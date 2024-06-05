Heartfelt congratulations to people of India for vibrant election process: Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, Jaishankar extends gratitude

New Delhi [India], June 5 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry after he extended heartfelt congratulations to India on the successful completion of the "vibrant election process."

Heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on successfully completing a monumental and vibrant election process! This extraordinary demonstration of democracy in action reflects the collective will and strength of your nation. Sri Lanka stands in admiration of your… — M U M Ali Sabry (@alisabrypc) June 5, 2024

In a post on X, Ali Sabry said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on successfully completing a monumental and vibrant election process!."

"This extraordinary demonstration of democracy in action reflects the collective will and strength of your nation. Sri Lanka stands in admiration of your dedication to choosing your path forward. May this spirit of democracy continue to guide and inspire." he added.

Thank you for your kind wishes, FM @alisabrypc. https://t.co/KLkAi9MbYk— Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) June 5, 2024

In response to his post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Thank you for your kind wishes, FM @alisabrypc."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also thanked his Jamaica's counterpart Kamina Johnson Smith for congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Kamina Johnson Smith stated, "Joining in the warm congratulations of PM @AndrewHolnessJM to Prime Minister Modi on his 3rd term victory! We look forward to continuing to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and working together on issues important to the Global South @DrSJaishankar @hcikingston."

In response to her post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Appreciate your warm words and congratulations, FM @kaminajsmith."

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness also congratulated PM Modi.

In a post on X, Holness stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi as he prepares to embark on a historic third term as India's head of government."

In response, PM Modi thanked Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and said he looks forward to working together for the welfare of the people of the two countries.

"Thank you Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM. India-Jamaica relations are marked by centuries-old people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you for the welfare of our people," PM Modi stated on X.

Wishes are pouring in from across the globe after Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha polls.

The leaders from neighbourhood nations like Maldives, and others, including Israel, Ukraine and Italy have also extended wishes to PM Modi.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor